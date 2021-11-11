How to spot a porch pirate in your neighborhood



DENVER (KDVR) — New data shows Coloradans are more likely to be targeted for a package crime theft compared to many others across the nation.

This is certainly not the year you want to deal with porch pirates, especially given the sky-high inflation prices and inventory shortages we’re all seeing.

New FBI data compiled by CCTV Camera World found Colorado ranks 13th in the nation for package thefts.

Researchers found we have 1,858 larceny thefts per 100,000 residents, which includes package theft.

Porch pirates are getting smarter, according to home security experts. They’re even walking around communities well-dressed trying to camouflage themselves as neighbors you don’t know.

“It’s people who look like you and I that are not going to be dressing any differently like in black fatigues and looking like a criminal with a face covering. The whole point is to go unnoticed, walk up to a doorstep, get a small package and hopefully ti turns out to be of high value and then walk away from it,” said Ray Ansari, CEO of CCTV Camera World and home security expert.

Data shows in the U.S. alone, 1.7 million packages are stolen or lost in the mail every single day.