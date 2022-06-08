DENVER (KDVR) — With gas prices soaring toward $5 a gallon in some areas, every cent saved makes a difference.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers looked into how much money you can save with grocery store loyalty cards and memberships at big box stores like Sam’s Club and Costco.

Melissa, a busy mom, said high gas prices are difficult to manage with all of the errands she runs during the week.

“I’ll probably do a little under a hundred dollars. I can’t afford it. I have to pull out my bike” she said.

Melissa said she’s found a way to save by using her King Soopers loyalty card to earn discounts at the gas pump. She received 50 cents off midgrade, which is $4.99 a gallon. The family saved $36 when filling up two cars.

How to use membership cards for deals on gas

Consumer experts tell FOX31 it is important to understand how points cards work.

King Soopers’ loyaty card allows customers to collect fuel points when shopping for groceries, prescriptions and gift cards. Every 100 fuel points earned provides 10 cents off per gallon of gas.

Big box store membership programs also offer savings. Sam’s Club tells the Problem Solvers drivers can benefit from a gas special every Saturday during the month of June, offering 10% back in Sam’s Cash with your Sam’s Club Mastercard.

Costco offers a 4% cashback deal.

Always check the fine print for special restrictions and check out other options provided by your credit card company.

Consumer expert Andrew Kunesh of The Points Guy told the Problem Solvers that regardless of where you get your savings, it is important to factor in your lifestyle to save the most money.

“If you’re driving a hundred miles a week, depending on how fuel efficient your car is, your gas prices can really add up,” Kunesh said.

Kunesh recommends monitoring credit card cashback deals and using the GasBuddy

website to track gas prices in your area.



