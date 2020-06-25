How to protect your property from uninsured drivers

DENVER (KDVR) — A speeding car crashed through an elderly couple’s fence before they found out the driver had no insurance.

It’s a scary scenario but having the right homeowner’s policy can offer peace of mind.

Victor Bustamante tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he’s thankful his parents are safe after seeing the damage left behind by the speeding car.

“The person just lost control and ran into the fence and then they tried to leave the scene,” he says of the uninsured driver.

The Bustamantes’ homeowner’s policy covers repairs up to a certain point, but matching materials are no longer available.

Insurance expert Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado tells the Problem Solvers cash value clauses in policies may restrict the repairs that are covered.

“You more often see what’s called ‘cash value,’ which is the cost of replacement after depreciation, that’s where you may find some of these materials issues,” he said.

McKinley said adding replacement cost to your homeowner’s policy will provide more protection.

“If the materials don’t exist to replace just a section of the fence, you may well be forced to replace the whole fence. But if you’ve got a good policy, it should be covered,” he says.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the Bustamantes’ insurance company’s corporate office.

The family tells us the local office is making an effort to provide options for covering the $5,000 cost of the fence.

Insurance experts also say fences made of plastic are typically easier to insure for the long-haul. Before you build a fence, it’s a good idea to choose one that is made from commonly used replacement parts.