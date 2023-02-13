CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — We are not out of the woods yet when it comes to wintertime driving in Colorado. The Problem Solvers want to keep you safe on the road.

When it comes to being safe, the first thing to check is your battery.

“First thing in the morning when it’s really cold out really taxes our batteries. On average here in Colorado with our inclement weather, we have about four to five years [of battery life],” said Midas on Smoky Hill store manager Micah Thomas.

Next up, check your tires. That is really when the rubber hits the road. So, what is the difference between a winter tire and an all-season tire?

“Those [snow tires] are a little bit softer, they don’t get stiff when the weather gets cold. You can see there’s quite a bit more tread and siping in it,” said Thomas.

But keep in mind that winter tires need to be changed out after winter.

And last but not least, check those fluids.

“Correct, you want to make sure that your oil is clean all the time. But even in the wintertime, you want to make sure your coolant is up to snuff so you’re not going to freeze as well. That same coolant is used for your heater in your car,” said Midas mechanic Doug Abbott.

Thomas from Midas said you should not wait for an impending snowstorm to check your car. But better late than never.