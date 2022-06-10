AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Aurora is giving free landscaping mulch to the public. There is no limit on quantity, and residency in Aurora is not required.

First, a little perspective. One cubic yard of landscaping mulch is on average around $50. That will only cover approximately a ten-foot by ten-foot square at 3 inches deep.

Depending on the size of your yard, do the math.

“Mulch is not cheap, and there is trees within the city that have been pruned, that have been cut down for health reasons,” said Erin Pulliam, City of Aurora superintendent of marketing, special events, parks, recreation and open space.

The Problem Solvers found the best deal on landscaping mulch in Colorado, all for free.

“We maintain over thirty thousand city trees, so when we prune those and when limbs fall, storms come through, all of that, we mulch it up.”

When they do, they become all-natural and sustainable mulch to complete your yard, all you have to do is take it.

It’s officially called “Freeloader Days” because if you bring a pickup truck or a trailer, they will load it for you for free using one of two front-end loaders.

Covering your landscape with mulch is not only aesthetic, it keeps your landscape alive.

“Not only does it help protect your soil and lock in that moisture, it also protects your trees. So using mulch of trees protects your tree beds, your flowerbeds all of that at the same time,” said Pulliam.

Free mulch days in Aurora will happen Saturday, June 11, Saturday, July 16 and Saturday, August 13, from 8 a.m. till 12 p.m.

After that, well you’re just gonna have to pay for it.