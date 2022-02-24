DENVER (KDVR) — These days we are all dealing with sticker shock, especially if you’ve checked your grocery bill lately.

Food prices are up more than 7% from last year, but fortunately there is now an app to help you cut back on those jarring costs.

It’s called ‘Basket’ and it relies on data from shoppers across metro Denver and around the country to provide updates on the lowest prices at your favorite local grocery stores.

Here in the Mile High City, these are the stores that are included:

King Soopers

Safeway

Whole Foods

Target

The neat thing about the app is it’s free and it covers a good number of Colorado communities.

Another savings option to consider is a grocery delivery service.

Technically they do cost a couple bucks more, but a financial analyst at MoneyGeek made a valid point.

“You’re not walking through the store and maybe you’re hungry, picking up something you wouldn’t have normally been able to fit into your budget and it helps you stick to a budget,” explained Lizabeth Cole, a financial analyst at MoneyGeek.

In terms of credit cards that will help you save on your grocery store purchases, MoneyGeek found a number of great options.

“One of our recommended credit cards would be the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card. It’s a great way to get cash back for gas and for grocery shopping. There are 6x rewards on groceries and 3% cash back,” Cole said.