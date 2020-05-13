How to discuss delaying membership fees due to pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — With many businesses reopening under restricted guidelines, some are having a tough time luring back customers.

Fawn Lovell Brunn tells the Problem Solvers she’s doing everything she can to practice social distancing because she cares for her 72-year-old mother. Brunn is concerned about going back to her tanning salon, which is now open and charging a monthly membership fee.

“How many people are they allowing per day? Are they cleaning with the proper sterilization?” she asked.

Brunn asked the Problem Solvers to look into how she could delay the fee until she feel safer using the services.

FOX31 contacted the business manager who explained that they are short staffed due to the coronavirus pandemic but are working very hard to address each customer’s concerns and would be happy to delay the services for Brunn.

Consumer Law Expert William Foster explains that most businesses that use membership programs are willing to work with clients during these difficult times, especially customers with extenuating circumstances.

“They’re saying, ‘We’ll just extend your membership out for the equal amount of time that you weren’t able to come in,'” he said.

Legal experts emphasize working out these types of contracts can be difficult because many do not include a clause that addresses what should happen in the case of a pandemic.