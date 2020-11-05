How to avoid unemployment scams

DENVER (KDVR) — Many employees remain laid off from Colorado businesses but the Federal Trade Commission estimates scammers made more than $1.7 billion last year alone.

A Denver woman using the first name Megan tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers she thought she found an amazing opportunity on Craigslist to work as a remote graphics designer. The company even provided money to pay for office equipment, sending her a check for $3,850. The check was accepted by her bank. The woman says a man posing as a recruiter asked her to send the money to an office equipment vendor he works with through the Zelle money transfer service.

Because she could only send a limited amount through the service, the man asked her to make additional arrangements for the rest.

“He had me go to the United States Postal Service and purchase a money order for $1,200,” she said.

The “recruiter” then asked for more money, saying there was an unexpected increase in the price of the office equipment. Megan says she was asked to cover the costs herself but would be reimbursed in her first paycheck.

The check never came. The “recruiter” disappeared.

“The total amount of money this guy got from me is $4,250. That was right before rent was due,” she said.

FOX31 found the scam organizers attract jobseekers with fake ads and websites copied from legitimate companies.

Consumer crime investigator Ezra Coopersmith of the Better Business Bureau tells the Problem Solvers job seekers should be aware of a major red flag for scams.

“The red flag is if somebody’s telling you, ‘You have to pay money to get this job,'” he said.

Employment scams are also designed to get your personal banking information, Social Security number and address.

Scams can be reported to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and the Scam Alert page on the Better Business Bureau’s website.