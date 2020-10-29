How to avoid unemployment benefit delays

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s unemployment rate is currently at 6.4 percent with almost 218,000 people receiving benefits last week. When problems with claims arise, the process to address issues can be a lengthy one due to backlogs caused by the unprecedented number of claims.

Michael Fox worked in the hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been unemployed for seven months. When his benefits ceased, he suspected there was a problem but had trouble navigating the system.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers looked into the issue, contacting the State Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE). The staff quickly resolved the issue.

“Based on everything that you guys did for me within 45 minutes, I got a call straight from somebody there,” Fox said.

He will receive months of backpay.

“It is going to help me immensely,” he said.

The CDLE tells the Problem Solvers the main reasons for a delay in benefits include failing to provide wage information, submitting the wrong bank account numbers, failure to follow up on department information requests and signs of possible fraud linked to the claim.

Benefits are released once a fraud investigation is complete and shows the case in good standing. Gig workers and the self-employed should call the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Call Center.

For more information, visit the Department of Labor and Employment’s website.