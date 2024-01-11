DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Water is issuing an alert asking everyone to take steps to prevent flooding as subzero temperatures are expected to hit the metro area.

When water freezes, it expands. Plumbing expert Jason Delgado of High 5 Plumbing told FOX31 that keeping your pipes above the freezing level is the key to preventing flooding.

Pipe covers and hoods can help. Delgado warned one of the most common sources of flooding can be your home’s crawlspace, where vents allow air inside. Temporarily covering them during temperature drops is recommended.

“We want to make sure that those vents in crawlspaces are blocked up with simple insulation or a piece of cardboard or plywood,” Delgado said.

It’s also important to drain outside lines used for hoses. Inside, keep water dripping from faucets.

“As long as there’s a flow of water going through the pipes, then there’s not an opportunity for it to freeze,” Delgado said.

Copper pipes may need extra insulation compared with other alternatives.

“PEX piping is going to be a newer type of piping that will expand when ice freezes up in it, so while there is still a potential for it to burst, it’s a lot lower potential for it to burst and break,” Delgado said.

Insurance experts advise homeowners to opt for contents coverage in the case of flooding. Homesite.com reports the average cost to repair a burst pipe can run between $200 and $1,000. Check your policy ahead of the next storm to verify your coverage.

“If it’s weather-related, they may or may not cover the pipe. If it’s like a leaky type situation, sometimes they don’t cover the pipe,” said Kim Alire, of Risk Management Partners.

Once temperatures rise, it’s important to look for signs of pipe damage.