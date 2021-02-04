How to avoid bank deposit and loan scams

DENVER (KDVR) — Scams continue to skyrocket during the coronavirus pandemic.

Crooks are finding ways to deposit money into personal bank accounts in order to trick account holders into handing over their balances.

Like thousands of others, Thomas Koons lost work due to the coronavirus pandemic. He needed money, so when a man contacted him saying he qualified for a loan, he listened.

“They said, ‘Well, we’re going to put some money in your account and then we’re going to take it back.’ They were like, ‘That proves you’re an honest person,'” he said.

A Denver woman tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers a stranger deposited $7,000 worth of checks into her account. When she notified her bank, her account was frozen pending an investigation.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) investigator Ezra Coopersmith tells FOX31 these scams are common.

“They’ll dump a large sum of money into someone’s account and basically come up with some reason for that person to send either all of the money or a portion of it back,” he said.

The BBB warns that you should never provide personal banking information or your Social Security number to anyone offering money, grants or loans you didn’t ask to apply for. If you do become involved with a scam, do not engage with the person.

“What you should avoid is trying to come up with your own plan to work with this person or pay them back immediately, to try to send the money back where it came from or even to say, ‘Hey, it’s my lucky day, I should cash this out,’ and spend it right away,” Coopersmith said.

Scams should be reported to the Colorado Attorney General’s office.