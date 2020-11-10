How single parents in Colorado are handling ‘changes’ during the pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — As more Coloradans shift to working from home right now as COVID-19 numbers surge across our state, parents are finding themselves juggling a lot of stress.

Especially as more schools shift towards remote learning.

That stress can hit single parents twice as hard. That’s evident along Colorado’s Front Range.

According to the Colorado Children’s campaign, 28% of kids in our sate live in single parent households.

“I think we are all feeling COVID fatigue,” said Jami Dennis with College Nannies, Sitters & Tutors – Denver.

A recent survey administered by Morning Consult shows four in five parents have no in-person help when it comes to educating and caring for their kids.

“What I try to always stress them is that they’re not alone. That they have options,” said Dennis

Dennis works with households up and down the Front Range, including single-family households.

According to Dennis, many single moms and dads who are struggling for support are turning to ‘Nanny Shares’; similar to what we’ve seen with learning pods during the pandemic.

“So families with similar age children or might be in the same grade in school – share a nanny. So it helps kind of distribute that cost between two or three families, instead of one,” Dennis said.

For single parents, experts also suggest scheduling regular FaceTime dates with grandparents or the child’s other parent (if they don’t live nearby).

Experts also said try having virtual meals with your friends outside of Colorado and consider reaching out to other parents who are in the same situation.

“Being able to take a moment for yourself and say, ‘I’d love to be able to connect with other like minded individuals – even just to chat’ and to have that connection,” said Zackary Lewis, CEO of the Denver-based dating app ‘Say Allo’.

‘Say Allo‘ also suggested these tips for preparing for a virtual date: