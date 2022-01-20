How much is crime costing you based on your area?

DENVER (KDVR) — A new study analyzing the total cost of crime in metropolitan areas across the United States gives us a glimpse into the safest and most dangerous communities in Colorado.

The report from MoneyGeek pulled the most recent crime data from the FBI and showed in cities with populations over 100,000 people, Centennial is considered the safest in Colorado.

Analysts found the cost of crime per capita in Centennial is roughly $351.

The report goes on to show Arvada (per capita cost = $997) is the second-safest city, followed by Thornton (per capita cost = $1,079).

When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Colorado based off the cost of crime per capita, Pueblo (per capita cost = $3,058) is considered the worst.

Right behind Pueblo is Denver (per capita cost = $2,651), followed by Aurora (per capita cost = $2,284).

“I would advocate everybody practice being safe for yourself. Make smart choices as you go about your daily lives,” said Doug Milnes, head of data and analytics at MoneyGeek.

To read the full report and to see where your community lands on the list, click here.