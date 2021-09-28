How far some employees are willing to go to sabotage their employer

DENVER (KDVR) — Employee values are playing a critical role in a worker’s readiness to support their company’s goals, or to completely destroy them.

That’s according to a new survey from The Harris Poll and Integral.

The Integral Employee Activation Index survey questioned more than 2,000 workers to evaluate their perceptions about their mindset, priorities and compensation, according to Integral.

The survey found employees who don’t believe their organization reflects their values are less likely to have a positive mindset about their job and could take negative action against their employer.

The results show 25% of workers would warn a job candidate their organization is a bad place to work, 23% would quit, another 20% would either post negative reviews about their employer or disclose confidential information from within their organization — and 17% say they would actively sabotage their employer all together.

“You can imagine in any kind of job those actions can be incredibly harmful. Someone in food service not following safety protocol, someone in banking or healthcare who doesn’t believe their organization tracks with their personal values — ready to disclose confidential information. That’s incredibly harmful,” said Ethan McCarty, CEO of Integral.

Researchers also found if you believe your employer reflects your values, you’re two times more likely to show up at work feeling confident, grateful and motivated.

On the flip side, if you don’t feel your employer tracks to your personal values, you’re two and a half times more likely to show up feeling tired, indifferent and unappreciated.