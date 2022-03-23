DENVER (KDVR) — When it comes to social media, chances are most of you have a couple of accounts, including TikTok. The app’s popularity is skyrocketing.

So much so, a growing number of Colorado users are looking to turn into ‘creators,’ given how much some influencers are making off their content.

Fact is, you can make money off social media apps like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, but it takes time, dedication and a certain strategy.

Here’s what experts recommend:

Whatever sort of content you’re interested in producing, it has to be high-quality.

Professionals say the quality of your videos can really determine the kind of impression you’ll make on potential partners or sponsors. So make sure you have good video and audio.

Another important factor is to engage with your audience. Brands always look at a page’s engagement rate when searching for influencers to work with. Make sure to respond to any viewer comments left on a post.

Fact is, experts say when it comes to making money off your social media account, it doesn’t matter if you have a million followers or a thousand.

What really matters is your engagement level.

“Starting off, you can make anywhere from $500 to a couple thousand per post for something you’re doing. But it has to be your engagement rate. Typically the smaller amount of followers you have, the higher your engagement rate will be. The more followers you have, the lower your engagement rate will be. But if you have 100 million followers and your engagement rate is 2%-3%, those are still good numbers,” explained Taja Simpson.

Simpson is an actor and social media influencer. She uses her social media pages to promote her businesses, including ‘TAJ. Hair Growth Stimulant‘ and her acting school ’The Working Actors Academy’.

According to experts, brand partnerships on TikTok can make you upwards of $80,000 if you have a large enough engaged audience.

TikTok has a Creator Fund program. Click here to learn more about it.