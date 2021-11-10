How ‘Boomerang Employees’ are getting heftier salaries

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s one of the biggest hiring trends happening right now: employers welcoming back employees who up and left during the pandemic.

They’re called, ‘Boomerang Employees’ and their return to the office can actually benefit both parties.

‘Boomerang Employees’ are workers who decided to leave their employers for a new gig, only to return to their former employer several months or years later.

For the employee, returning to a former employer right now could provide them with a heftier salary.

“Many times as people leave for a new job, they’re seeing raises of 10% or 15% because today’s market is so difficult to find. So if they leave for 10% or 15%, many times the company they left to bring them back has to do even better that! Which is stunning in today’s market,” said Eric Olson, District President for the Global Talent Solutions Firm Robert Half.

According to Olson, it’s not the best strategy to leave a job, only planning to come to come back — but it is something that works.

On the flip side, not only does a Boomerang Employee help save businesses money, but hiring experts at Robert Half said they also save the employers time by recruiting someone who already knows the job, the people and the culture of the company.

Olson pointed out expediting hiring timelines also cuts down on costs by reducing the price of recruiting, the cost of the job not being filled and the amount it would take to replace someone.

According to the Society for Human Resource Management, on average it costs a company 6 to 9 months of an employee’s salary to replace him or her.