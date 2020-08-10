How auto insurance coverage can help during damage disputes with businesses

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Having the right insurance coverage is important whether you are protecting your car, home or other belongings. The FOX31 Problem Solvers found that when there are disputes involving whether a business or individual should take responsibility for damages to a vehicle a good policy can provide peace of mind and financial protection.

Brian (who prefers to only use his first name) contacted the Problem Solvers when he faced a disagreement with his car wash regarding damages to his SUV.

He says a piece of equipment damaged the vehicle on May 10. The staff had him fill out an incident report and requested that he get an estimate for repairs. Months later, the repairs have not been made.

“They’re running away from the problem and they’re taking advantage” he said.

The car wash management told the Problem Solvers they are communicating with Brian and will “resolve the issue.”

In the meantime, Brian said he is faced with a repair cost estimated at $900. His deductible is $1000.

Skyler McKinley of AAA Colorado told FOX31 this is a good reason for every driver to carry the right kind of coverage.

“The complex answer to this is to just go through the attorneys. The short answer, if you just want to get your car fixed you have to have collision and comprehensive coverage,” he said.

McKinley explained that businesses must follow the law in regard to damages.

“Fundamentally, a car wash operator has what’s called a duty of care,” he said.

Legal expert Bryan Kuhn told the Problem Solvers that drivers who make sizable claims can expect their insurance companies to cover costs, then possibly sue the business for damages later.

“Your insurance company would pay you and then the insurance company’s attorneys would say, sue the car wash,” he said.

For more information about how to select the right vehicle insurance coverage visit the AAA Colorado website.