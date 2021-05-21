How a typo held up this person’s unemployment money for months

DENVER (KDVR) — Errors in submitting an unemployment claim can cause a problem in the ID.me system and hold up benefits.

A laid off window installer tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers he’s been waiting for months to receive the benefits he needs.

“I’m already behind on everything, so it’s a little hard to keep the house and pay bills,” he said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The staff quickly looked into his case and found his name had been misspelled on his application.

The CDLE said misspelled words can cause problems when entering information into a system that relies on accuracy.

Mistakes can sometimes trigger an account fraud investigation. The majority of account holds are cleared within 2-3 days after being reported, they said.

Visit the CDLE information portal for more information.