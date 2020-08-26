Hot summer, remote working putting extra load on energy bills

DENVER (KDVR) — Some say there is only one thing worse than the heat this summer: the electric bill that comes along with it.

Many employees working at home due to the coronavirus pandemic are using extra power for computers, cell phones and printers, as well as the air conditioning.

Some small businesses still trying to recover from pandemic related closures are now struggling with higher energy bills.

Ron Tarver, owner of the Denver Distillery said a steady income stream is needed to offset expenses.

“We don’t have a tasting room activity events, activities, it’s been tough.” shared Tarver.

Tarver needs an adequate amount of power to produce his award winning brand. He says this summer his energy bill has increased to more than $800 per month.

“It’s like the property taxes it just keeps going up,” he said.

The Problem Solvers contacted Xcel Energy. They confirm that residential usage in May and June was indeed higher with the trend expected to continue this summer.

Xcel suggests using efficient energy systems and ceiling fans to circulate cool air and closing your curtains or blinds during the hottest part of the day.

Raising the thermostat setting from 72 to 78 degrees can provide a savings of up to $100 over the course of the summer. Make sure you use energy efficiency settings on your tech devices and don’t forget to turn off lights in rooms where they are not being used.

Some home and business owners are turning to swamp coolers, but Tarver says he has another idea.

“Time to see if the solar panels have gotten cheaper” he said.