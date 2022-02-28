DENVER (KDVR) — As the demand for home remodeling continues to gain momentum here in Colorado, you’ll notice the price tags associated with materials to complete such projects aren’t getting any cheaper.

In the last year alone, home improvement spending jumped up by 28%.

According to the Denver-based home remodeling website Angi, since the start of the pandemic the average homeowner spent around $10,636 on roughly 3.7 projects.

Here’s a look at some recent price hikes:

Living room, kitchen and dining room furniture are up 19.9% (YOY)

appliances are up 8.5% year over year

Floor coverings are up 7.2% year over year

Window coverings are up 16.2% year over year

In terms of hiring professionals to assist with any home projects, experts at Angi say labor prices have remained pretty consistent over the last year.

“If you are hiring a handy man or a pro to come before you call them for one job think about all the little things in your home they can do. A lot of handy men have an hourly minimum or things like that — so that way you’re maximizing your time and their time getting a whole bunch of projects done at one time and really saving budget in the long haul,” said Mallory Mictich, a home improvement expert at Angi.

According to the Thumbtack.com, the average cost of a handyman in the Denver metro is between $60-$80 an hour, but those prices do fluctuate.

In terms of the most popular home renovation projects Coloradans are eying in 2022, a new report from Angi found the following:

Wallpaper installation Removing popcorn ceiling Basement remodeling

Colorado was the only state to select ‘wallpaper installation’ as its first choice, according to the report.