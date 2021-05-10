Home out of Range: 62% fewer homes for sale in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s housing market keeps setting new price records because inventory continues to drop across the metro.
In April of 2020, 6,885 houses and duplexes were available for sale across metro Denver. In April of 2021, the number of listings for all attached and detached homes had dropped 62% to 2,594.
“It’s total insanity. Things are going in 24 to 48 hours, 50 grand over asking,” said Vanessa Barcus, a would-be home buyer.
The Problem Solvers met her on April 24 outside a Denver home on Zenobia Street that had just gone on the market. “You have to make the decision in 24 hours whether you’re putting in an offer or not, which is hard. You don’t really have time to sit with it and think about it,” said Barcus.
On any given Saturday, a home for sale will see 50 potential buyers or more scheduled in 15 minute blocks to visit the home and consider a bid.
“It’s nuts,” said Nathan Chavez, another would-be buyer looking at the same house as Barcus. “We’re approved for $400,000 and we’re having to look at $325,000 homes. Under $350,000 because everything is getting like five to six offers at a time,” said Chavez.
How did Denver’s housing market reach a point where almost every listing turns into a bidding war?
“I wish it was more sinister but it’s a classic supply and demand imbalance,” said Professor Jeff Englestad, who teaches at the University of Denver business college.
“We’ve got a lot of people who want to live here. Colorado is a great place. Denver is a great place. Denver is on everybody’s short list,” said Englestad.
An analysis of U.S. Census figures by The Brookings Institute found Colorado was the third most popular state (behind Texas and Washington) for 25 to 39-year-olds to relocate to since 2015. On average, more than 20,000 young adults move to Colorado every year despite a lack of housing to welcome them.
“This is what 10 years of under-building will get you,” said Englestad who blamed the Great Recession of 2008, when housing went bust.
“Think about how many contractors went broke. Think about how many subcontractors went broke. So think about that supply of labor and expertise in order to build housing,” added Englestad.