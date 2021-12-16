Holiday shopping deals are drying up fast

DENVER (KDVR) — In case you haven’t noticed, holiday deals are starting to dry up.

This is a direct result of disruptions in the supply chain.

According to experts, retailers simply aren’t doling out the same deals as they have in years’ past.

Analysts say this season’s discounts hover between 5%-25%. That’s down from the historic average of 10%-30% consumers are used to seeing.

For many stores, this is the lowest level of clearance goods they’ve had in over five years.

“For last minute shoppers, I would not expect the deals to get better. I think retailers are doing well enough and there are some other concerns about inflation and the supply chain. I don’t think this is the year to get those bargain basement deals at the very end,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at creditcards.com.

Overall, prices have jumped up by 6.8% in the last year and e-commerce prices are up a record-breaking 3.5%.