DENVER (KDVR) — The risk of fire, flood and storm damage rises during the holidays, according to insurance industry research.

The Denver Fire Department advises homeowners to inspect holiday decorations for risks, especially natural Christmas trees that can quickly dry out.

Captain J.D. Chism told FOX31 “these Christmas trees if they’re dry, they burn like gasoline.” He added that dry trees that catch fire can burn in as little as 30 seconds.

“We want to make sure we’re keeping it away from our fireplace, away from things that can actually start fires,” he said.

Artificial trees and lighted decorations carry another type of risk.

“When we start overloading our breakers we start seeing opportunity for us to have an additional cause for fire,” Chism said.

It is important to carefully inspect any toys with lithium-ion batteries, which carry a fire risk as well.

“These lithium batteries carry a ton of potential energy, (that) potential energy can turn into energy and they can explode and they can burn up very, very quickly,” Chism said.

The National Fire Protection Association reported space heaters caused 81% of fatal house fires and more than a billion dollars in property damage.

Cords should be checked for heating and wear and tear and should never be placed under rugs or between mattresses. Space heaters should never be left unattended.

One-third of holiday fires are caused by candles. Keep them away from anything flammable and never leave them unattended.

During the winter season, flooding and falling trees caused by the weight of snow can cause a sudden emergency on the road.

Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners told FOX31, “that would be subject to your vehicle’s insurance policy or subject to whatever comprehensive deductible you have.”

With so many risks more prominent during the holiday season, homeowners should review their policies.

“We are suggesting everyone right now check with their insurance carrier just to make sure that you have enough coverage on your home just in case it is a total loss,” Alire said. “You want to make sure that the replacement cost coverage, your dwelling coverage on your home is enough to rebuild a home from the ground up.”

Alire also said that current construction costs should be factored into the coverage amount.