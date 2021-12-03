Hit-and-run victim left for dead on I-70

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Left for dead and struggling weeks later, a hit-and-run victim is sharing his story with the FOX31 Problem Solvers after a driver struck him on the side of Interstate 70.

At 6-foot-4-inches tall and 270 pounds, Michael Beers is convinced his size saved his life.

“I’m lucky I’m the size I am,” Beers said. “I was hit at highway speeds. It wasn’t like they just came by and nudged me, they hit me at full speed.”

On Oct. 22 around 8 p.m., Beers said his phone came off of his motorcycle mount and flew into the left shoulder on I-70, about 16 miles west of Bennett. Shortly after pulling onto the left shoulder and stepping off his bike, Beers said the driver struck him.

“I heard a horn blaring at me and I saw the lights crossing at a steep angle into the shoulder so I turned to look to see what was coming at me and as I got about three quarters turned, I was knocked many feet,” Beers said.

Knocked, hurt and left to die, Beers said he had to then force himself back up and try flag help for about 20 minutes.

“I’m not used to be unable to take care of myself,” Beers said. “I felt extremely vulnerable when I realized my arm was dangling around and no one would stop. I was in the hospital for over 12 days with five broken ribs, a broken vertebrae. This arm, the ulna came out the side of the arm and the radius at the head.”

Beers’ profession as a mover is impossible at this point and because he’s sober, he hasn’t been able to take any of the pain medication prescribed to him.

“I’m in constant pain I can’t lay in bed at night,” Beers said. “Just the simplest things like opening a jar, opening a bottle of medicine, lifting a coffee cup.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Beers.

If you have any information on who did this, call the Colorado State Patrol dispatch line at 303-239-4501.