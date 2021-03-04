Here’s what you should know about renter’s insurance

DENVER (KDVR) — The apartment website Zumper reports the average rent for a one bedroom apartment in Denver is $1,412. That’s a 6% decrease compared to this time last year.

More renters are investing in insurance to keep their belongings protected.

Many landlords only require a basic renter’s policy but if serious damage occurs, that may not be enough.

When fire struck Fashaya Williams’ rental home, she had to find another place to live.

“I’m a single mom I have to replace everything,” she said.

Williams has rental insurance, but says it has taken more than three months to receive money for her claim.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to her carrier. Williams says the company had assured her a check would arrive by the end of this week.

Insurance expert Kim Alire of Risk Management Partners tells the Problem Solvers how long it takes to receive a claim payout can depend on how soon documentation is submitted and how long it takes for an investigation to wrap up.

Alire advises anyone shopping for a renter’s insurance policy to make sure all contents of their home are covered.

“If you shake up the building, all that stuff moves around, that stuff needs to be covered under your renter’s insurance policy,” she said.

Before taking out a policy, make sure you understand exactly what will be covered.

“Adding the endorsement for replacement cost on the contents so they don’t try to replace your 10-year-old with a 10-year-old TV cost,” Alire said.

It is also important to understand how disputes will be handled in case something in your home, like a leak, damages another property.

