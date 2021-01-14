Here’s how the pandemic is affecting the Social Security Administration

DENVER (KDVR) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting businesses, organizations and agencies across the nation. The Social Security Administration (SSA) tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers new rules are in effect during the pandemic due to a temporary pause in in-person office visits.

A spokesperson issued a statement explaining that “while our local SSA offices continue to limit in-person contact, applicants may mail in their paper application for a Social Security Card with enclosed original documents.”

The SSA says anyone who needs to contact a local office for a dire need situation can find information online under the section entitled, “Am I eligible for an in-person appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic?”

New mom Diana Olsvig tells the Problem Solvers she became concerned when her request for a Social Security number for her child was delayed. FOX31 contacted the SSA, which responded immediately and is reaching out to Olsvig.

For more information about obtaining a Social Security card for children and adults, visit the SSA website.