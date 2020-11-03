Here is how to track your mail-in ballot

DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time, voters in all 64 counties will be able to track the status of their individual mail-in ballots for the 2020 General Election.

You can sign up to track your ballot on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website or your county’s website through the encrypted Ballot Trax system.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked Ballot Trax President Steve Olsen about security measures that protect privacy.

“It’s protected through multiple firewalls. We also use the Department of Homeland Security penetration testing,” Olsen said.

The Secretary of State’s office says notifications are sent by phone, email or text about the status of mail-in ballots from the time the county clerk and recorder mails the outgoing ballot packet, to when the voted ballot is received and accepted for counting.

Larimer County Clerk and Recorder Angela Myers tells the Problem Solvers other information is not available due to the secrecy envelope that contains ballots.

“There’s no way for us to know exactly how you voted because the moment we accept your ballot for processing we remove the content of that envelope,” she said.

Myers adds that strict measures are in place to uphold the integrity of the system.

“Our process has lots of checks and balances, they’re actually handled by bi-partisan judges,” she said.

Elections officials say it’s important to make sure your Ballot Trax informaion is correct and up to date without spelling errors to ensure proper results.