Help is available for day care centers that have lost heat or hot water

DENVER (KDVR) — Frozen pipes and broken heaters are a common occurrence this month due to chilling temperatures.

University Children’s Center is just one facility struggling with the effects of the cold weather. A staff member tells FOX31 children were sent home early as hot water repairs were being made.

Parents across the metro area are concerned about cold weather issues during the pandemic.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) administers the “Rules and Regulations Governing the Health and Sanitation of Child Care Facilities in the State of Colorado.”

State officials tell FOX31 any child care facility that loses heat or hot water can apply through the Office of Early Childhood for an emergency waiver that may allow them to operate from an alternate location temporarily.

Parents who feel standards are not being met should contact the CDPHE.