Need help paying your heating bill? Colorado’s LEAP can assist

DENVER (KDVR) — As temperatures continue to dip into dangerous levels overnight, the State Department of Human Services is concerned about the number of Coloradans struggling to heat their homes.

The office said the number of people applying for the low-income energy assistance program, otherwise known as LEAP, is surpassing last year’s figures at an alarming rate.

“Energy costs have gone up so high,” Theresa Kullen, Colorado’s LEAP program manager said.

According to Kullen, heating costs in our state on average have spiked by about 30% this season alone.

“Over the last year, we have seen an increase of about 10% of applicants which is a large number, because we get a large number of applicants to begin with. And over last year into this year, we’ve approved more than 13,000 people for energy assistance already and we’re only halfway through our heating season. So this is a substantial year,” Kullen said.

The average heating bill for a Coloradan depends on what type of fuel they use to heat their homes.

This season’s increases put the prices at the following (based on Colorado’s six-month heating season):

Propane: $1,000

Natural Gas: $500-$600

Electric: $700-$800

The state has extra funds to distribute to Coloradans this year. Benefits range from $250-$1,000 depending on the applicant’s situation.

To apply for LEAP’s benefits, call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).