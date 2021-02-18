Heating assistance is available for Denver families in need

DENVER (KDVR) — As freezing temperatures continue tonight, many families remain concerned about losing their heat and electricity. All it takes is for a pipe to burst or a transformer to blow and things can get dangerously cold.

Keyonna Dashiell tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers it breaks her heart to try to have to find a way a way to keep her kids warm during a cold weather power outage.

“My biggest concern is that one of them is going to end up sick,” she said.

Her children say they stayed warm by using several blankets and wearing jackets.

The Problem Solvers reached out to the Silva-Markham Partners management company. They explained that a temporary power outage in the area had affected the building’s boiler and repairs were quickly made.

Whatever the cause for a lack of heat, help is available to those in need.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is a federally funded program that helps qualifying households by paying a portion of their heating costs.

You must be a U.S. citizen or legal resident, or be part of a household with a legal resident, pay heating costs to an energy company or as part of your rent and meet the income guidelines.

For more information, visit the City and County of Denver’s website.

Applications for the LEAP program are accepted through April 30.