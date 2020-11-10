Heartbroken Denver dog owner is lost after her emotional support dog is stolen

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver woman is calling on the FOX31 Problem Solvers after her emotional support dog was taken from her home and possibly killed.

Nikki Guy suffers from PTSD and extreme social anxiety. For the past eight years, she says her emotional support Chihuahua Chippy has served as her lifeline.

“I’m afraid to go out in public, I’m afraid to leave my home without my animal and I just can’t even function without him,” Nikki Guy said.

Last Monday, Chippy disappeared from her apartment. Guy told the Problem Solvers she checked her building’s surveillance footage and saw a man leaving with Chippy, but never returning.

“We haven’t been apart for eight years, this is my son, I don’t have any children, this is my boy,” Guy said.

HEARTBREAKING: A Denver woman suffering from PTSD says a man stole her emotional support dog and may have killed him. How you can help Chippy’s mom and police at 5 on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/S5e1407yDS — Nicole Fierro (@FierroNicole) November 10, 2020

Guy says she knows the man who took her dog. He was a former friend who was staying with her rent-free to help with her disability.

“I benefit from having someone living with me and he had taken to my dog pretty well, he was nice with him and played with him,” she said. “What would drive him to do this to me after all the kindness I’ve shown him? How could be so heartless?”

Guy said a friend also contacted her saying she believes her dog may have been drugged and killed.

“To think he just got thrown out like garbage is killing me, I haven’t slept I haven’t barely eaten,” she said.

Denver Police have identified the man from surveillance photos and are currently searching for him right now.

If you know the individual who took Chippy, or have seen the dog, anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).