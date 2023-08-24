The hospital said surgeries will be limited in the short-term. The Problem Solvers have been asking questions.

DENVER (KDVR) — The chief cardiac surgeon at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is out, and the hospital is having to limit surgeries in the short term.

The Problem Solvers have been seeking answers since Tuesday after receiving a tip that Dr. Immanuel Turner was no longer employed at the hospital.

A spokeswoman declined to tell FOX31 why Turner was suddenly gone but said the hospital has another surgeon who can perform surgeries, admitting: “The number of surgeries will be limited while we collaborate with additional surgeons to provide care.”

Turner had been the chief of pediatric and adult congenital cardiac surgery. He was hired less than two years ago from Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida.

Hospital wipes surgeon’s info online

A press release dated Dec. 13, 2021, stated: “Dr. Turner has vast experience — and exceptional outcomes — performing complicated heart procedures on the smallest patients.”

But that press release has been wiped from the website of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, and the YouTube video it created to celebrate his arrival has been disabled.

On Wednesday, the hospital would only say that Turner was no longer doing surgeries but refused to say if surgeries could still be performed in his absence.

After the Problem Solvers kept asking questions, the hospital issued this revised statement:

Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children is committed to continuing to provide congenital heart care to patients throughout the Rocky Mountain region and our dedication to high-quality patient care remains paramount. We mutually agreed to part ways with Dr. Turner and he is no longer employed by our affiliated physician practice. We are collaborating with additional surgeons to provide heart care to patients. Congenital heart surgery is very complex. We have tremendous compassion for all of our patients and families who have faced this risk. Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

The Problem Solvers reached out to Turner for comment but have not heard back.

If Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children had any professional concerns with his performance, it would be expected to report them to the state medical board.

Those complaints — if any exist — are confidential unless the board takes disciplinary action. And disciplinary findings — if there were any — can take months or even a year before they become publicly available.