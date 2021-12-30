Healthcare workers urge caution ahead of New Year’s Eve gatherings in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant, health officials are urging Coloradans to be cautious when it comes to attending any New Year’s Eve gatherings.

Healthcare professionals are especially concerned about those who might be attending any large gatherings, which there will be several of in Denver.

One of those events is the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show in downtown Denver.

But that’s outdoors, which provides more protection from the spread of COVID-19, according to health experts. This is why they’re recommending if you are celebrating New Year’s Eve on Friday, consider doing so outside.

Another suggestion is to avoid dining at indoor restaurants and consider ordering takeout instead, given how restaurants are typically packed on New Year’s Eve.

What health experts recommend most is hosting a small gathering with vaccinated family members.

That way you can ensure your loved ones’ safety.

“I think people need to be very thoughtful about New Year’s Eve parties this weekend. I think knowing who’s going to be there, what their vaccine status and if possible getting tested before people get together is the safest way people can do it,” said Dr. Jean Kutner, Chief Medical Officer at UCHealth, University of Colorado Hospital.

Skiing and snowboarding are considered two safe ways of ringing in the New Year, according to healthcare workers.

Simply because both are outdoor activities with people who are already masked up.