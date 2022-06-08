MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — The 2022 concert season at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheater is well underway. There are restricted items that are never allowed in during a concert.

The Problem Solvers talked with Red Rocks spokesman Brian Kitts to explain the “do’s” and “don’ts” you need to know before you go.

There are lots of do’s and don’ts in life and that also goes for a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater.

“Last year, Billboard Magazine named Red Rocks the busiest venue in the entire world,” said Kitts.

Last year, Red Rocks sold 175 shows. This year, that number goes up to 200.

We may live in a free country but you are not free to bring whatever you like to a show.

“Don’t do things that are going to annoy other fans,” said Kitts. “Don’t bring umbrellas that are going to stick up in somebody’s face. Don’t bring big blankets that you are going to spread out all over the place. Don’t bring weapons, and don’t bring in sealed bottles of water or alcohol.”

Kitts tells the Problem Solvers to also dress for the occasion.

“Once the sun goes down it gets cold, so bring a sweater or a jacket,” said Kitts.

Comfy shoes are a must as you are going to do a little walking. Parking is a premium up here.

“It is, this is a unique venue and there are just a couple of roads in and a couple of roads out,” said Kitts.

And do bring your credit cards because, “This is a cashless venue. Everything is by credit card,” said Kitts.

Do bring food, a small blanket and a stadium seat to sit on. Do not bring any liquids, do bring a raincoat and do, above all, have a great time.