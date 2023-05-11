PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Many homeowners have questions about how to find a reliable contractor to repair roofs, siding and broken windows after this week’s rain and hail storms.

Golf ball-sized hail destroyed the sunroof on Stefanie Neubecker’s home.

“It’s completely gone, as you can tell the rain is all coming through,” she said. Neubecker’s main concern is finding a trustworthy contractor to make the needed repairs.

Jeff Brown of Colorado Superior Roofing and Exteriors told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the first thing homeowners should do is take a good look around the property and estimate the damage.

“If you’ve got damage on your car, for example, if you’ve got damage on your windows or siding, other soft metals, like you see dents in your gutters, you may have roof damage,” Brown said.

Brown, who is also a member of the Colorado Roofing Association, said that potential contractors should be properly licensed to do work in your area. Check the company’s history and number of years in business as well, as its Better Business Bureau rating.

Homeowners should check online reviews and get references before signing any agreement.

Many scam artists appear in areas affected by hail damage after the storm passes.

“A lot of the companies that are door-knocking are coming in from out of state. They’re trying to convince people with high-pressure sales tactics,” Brown said.

Damage should be documented with pictures and video immediately.

Homeowners should carefully review their insurance policies. Brown said a contractor can provide an assessment and repair estimate as soon as possible, well before an insurance adjuster will arrive.

Brown added that homeowners should not try to investigate the roof on their own, which can be dangerous. Let the professionals conduct a safety check.