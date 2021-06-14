Growing number of Coloradans struggling with ‘Coronasomnia’

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s an issue many Coloradans are currently facing and it’s called ‘Coronasomnia’. According to local experts, it’s messing with people’s sleep patterns in dangerous ways.

Area doctors say you’d think as things start to normalize and more people get vaccinated, people would be dealing with less stress and anxiety, but that’s just not the case.

In fact, when it comes to sleep, new data shows we’re getting less of it than we were a year ago.

In the last year, doctors at The Sleep Center at UCHealth said they’ve seen about a 50% increase in new patients struggling with some sort of sleep disorder.

In a survey conducted around this same time last year, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine found 20% of Americans were having a tough time sleeping because of the pandemic.

But when the academy repeated the same survey more recently, it found that figure jumped up to 60%.

Local experts say the pandemic basically made all of the negative things that can impact a person’s sleep hit all at once.

While certain anxieties and stressors from early on in the pandemic may have disappeared, the fact is new ones have emerged:

“What I think we’re also seeing is this shift back to a normal work schedule, a normal kind of school schedule, but some of the bad sleep habits that we’ve all developed for the last year are still there. And that’s actually how insomnia tends to compound,” said Dr. Katherine Green, with the UCHealth Sleep Medicine Clinic.

For more information about getting a better night’s rest, click here.