WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Not a day goes by that Kelley Berbert doesn’t miss her mother, Janice Coble. The 70-year-old was killed in February 2021 after being struck by a driver in a car while walking home from a grocery store.

“She was a very caring and nurturing person,” Berbert said. Berbert said the grave marker she chose was damaged around seven months after it was placed.

“You couldn’t even read her name anymore,” she said.

Berbert told FOX31 she wanted her mother to have a beautiful marker.

“This is her final resting place and I feel it shouldn’t be like that,” she said.

Berbert said she contacted the staff at Mt. Olivet Cemetery two months ago and learned the stone would eventually be repaired, but it would take more time.

The Problem Solvers reached out to management, which quickly responded, explaining that they would be happy to address the issue immediately. A worker removed the stone within an hour.

“I feel great, I feel happy,” Berbert said.

The new stone will be in place by Friday. The staff told FOX31 that weather and other factors can cause this type of damage to grave markers and they can be repaired easily.