Graduates help struggling Sterling business owner after makeshift ceremony ruined

STERLING, Colo. (KDVR) — A struggling business owner lost expensive equipment after trying to help a group of Colorado high school graduates. Now, those graduates want to repay his kindness by raising money to replace what he lost.

Todd Allen, owner of Mega Music, L.L.C. in Sterling, tells FOX31 he’s spent enough time on the road.

“I’ve traveled around with bands but when I came back to open up this business, it was to help the community,” he said.

Allen donated a stage so a makeshift graduation could be held on Fleming High School’s football field on Sunday.

Graduate Brandon Williams says he didn’t expect to enjoy any type of ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were excited that it actually happened instead of something over the computer,” he said.

Williams walked past a table and picked up his diploma, but later, severe weather passed over the area, causing high winds to destroy the stage.

“Your heart kind of sinks,” Allen said. “You plan for things like that but when Mother Nature kind of wants to take over, you have to step back and let her do her thing.”

Williams tells the Problem Solvers the community wants to raise $5,000 to help Allen.

To visit their GoFundMe page, click here.