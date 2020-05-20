Gov. Polis allows drive-in theaters to reopen following FOX31 story highlighting ambiguous health orders

DENVER (KDVR) — On Monday the Colorado Joint information Center created confusion and frustration among drive-in movie theatre owners when it issued a statement saying drive-in theaters must remain closed under Gov. Jared Polis’ Safer at Home order.

Drive-in theaters across the state are already open. After FOX31 reported the inconsistent information from the state, at least one local health department sought clarification from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

In an email obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers on Tuesday, CDPHE executive director Jill Hunsaker Ryan cleared up confusion caused by her communications team.

“You are correct and the governor just asked us to clarify in the order that Drive Ins are okay,” Hunsaker Ryan wrote to Tri-County Health Department administrators.

Hunsaker Ryan sent the email clarification just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Prior to the Problem Solvers obtaining the email, FOX31 requested clarification from the Colorado Joint Information Center just before 2 p.m. Tuesday. The state has not responded to FOX31’s request to clear up the confusion.