Good luck trying to find an inflatable pool this Summer

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — First it was toilet paper, then it was hand sanitizer. Now, one of the most difficult items to find during the pandemic: inflatable pools.

That’s right. Given the lack of things to do this Summer and a need to stay socially distant, plenty of people have been soaking up their free-time in inflatable pools.

“It’s not something we ever saw ourselves having, but in the circumstances getting it – we’re now like ’This is so much fun!’” said Christine Wheeler.

Wheeler and her family live in Parker. They started looking into getting an inflatable pool back in April.

“By the time we figured out what we wanted our options got smaller and smaller. They sold out so fast,” she explained.

Wheeler isn’t alone. Plenty of Coloradans have been hitting up store after store, only to have their hopes deflated.

“Everywhere we looked they were sold out of them,” said Ann Robertson Prince.

“Everywhere has been sold out!!!” Jodi Huber Williams told us.

“We wanted to get a small one for my nephews, but they were all sold out,” said Tasha Knowles Greenwood.

Others have had some luck. But admit they turned to online retailers to guarantee a pool. That’s what the Wheeler family did.

“Don’t give up, it’s really worth it!” Wheeler said.

Amazon has plenty of options with a short wait time; same goes for Walmart. Target has a few options also.