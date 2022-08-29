GLENDALE, Colo. (KDVR) – The family of a 36-year-old man shot and killed by Glendale Police has settled a lawsuit with the two officers involved.

John Pacheaco Jr. was shot at 19 times on the night of Oct. 31, 2020, after police found him passed out in a stolen truck on Colorado Boulevard.

When police woke Pacheaco Jr., they say he put his foot on the gas and lurched his truck forward before reversing the truck at a right rate of speed into an empty patrol car that had been parked behind him.

Officers Neal McCormick and Chandler Phillips each fired multiple shots that killed Pachaeco.

Both officers were sued by Pachaecho’s family, which under the police reform bill (SB-217) allowed the officers to be sued individually instead of their department.

As a result, the officers couldn’t claim qualified immunity, a common defense previously used by officers sued for misconduct.

Because the City of Glendale was not sued in this case, the terms of the settlement can remain confidential, even though the officers were insured by the City of Glendale and it’s likely that the insurance policy paid out the settlement.

Under the police reform bill passed by Colorado lawmakers in 2020, officers can be forced to pay up to $25,000 of their own money towards any final settlement, though it’s unknown if McCormick or Phillips paid anything since the terms are confidential.