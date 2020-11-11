Get your furnace checked if you haven’t already, experts say

DENVER (KDVR) — Carbon monoxide poisoning is linked to 12,000 deaths and 50,000 emergency room visits each year, according to the National Carbon Monoxide Awareness Association.

With colder temperatures expected in the coming weeks, experts say now is the time to have your home’s furnace checked.

Jalal Williams of Premier Heating and Air tells the FOX31 Problem Solvers the best thing homeowners can do is make sure their furnace is safe and efficient.

“We’re trying to prevent fires or any possible loss of life,” he said.

The first step is to find a certified, licensed contractor who can get inside the furnace and conduct a complete inspection.

Air filters should be replaced if they are old or clogged with dirt.

“Some of them can be changed as frequently as once a month. A lot of filters are advertised between six and nine months and most of the time that’s just not true,” Williams said.

The contractor should investigate the quality of furnace sensors and check for water damage.

While homeowners are required to keep the furnace manual near the unit, Williams warns paper, brochures and manuals should never be placed on or behind the unit.

“The exhaust coming from a furnace can get very hot and that includes the metal as well. We’ve gone to several houses where we found the plastic (melted) and stuck into the actual housing of the exhaust pipe. Those can eventually catch fire,” he said.

It is extremely important to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Williams advises homeowners to make sure you replace your old carbon monoxide detector before its expiration date.

“Most manufacturers only guarantee the sensor depending on the brand for about seven to nine years. I wouldn’t trust it,” he said.

For more information about furnace safety checks visit Premier Heating and Air.

If your income is up to 60 percent of the state median income level, you may qualify for heating assistance through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP). Click here for more information.