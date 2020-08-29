Funeral home offers free services to family of woman found dead in parking garage

DENVER (KDVR) — A local funeral home is offering free services to the family of a woman who was found dead in her car in a parking garage earlier this week.

Yvette Mooney, 50, was found dead in a hospital parking garage last Sunday. The FOX31 Problem Solvers spoke with her family, devastated by the fact that she had been in her car for three days before police discovered her body.

After seeing the story on FOX31, Joshua Hoy of Grace Memorial Chapel in Englewood offered to provide funeral services for the family, free of charge.

Mooney’s daughter-in-law Kandra Garcia tearfully told Hoy, “At a time where we don’t even know where to start, you are such an angel and I appreciate you so much!”

Hoy tells FOX31 he was moved to offer assistance to the family because he recently lost a loved one and understands the pain they are enduring.

“I’m here to serve you, here to help you. I want to make Mom look good and put Mom at rest” Hoy said to Garcia.

Mooney had two children and several grandchildren. Her family tells FOX31 she was loved by all who knew her.