Funeral home helps woman waiting for mother’s ashes for nearly 20 years

DENVER (KDVR) — Helen Connor tells FOX31 when her mother died from a brain aneurysm in 2003, it broke her heart.

“My mother meant the world to all of us,” she said.

Connor also lost her father this year to COVID-19. She says she’s still waiting to take home her mother’s ashes.

“It’s been a struggle I haven’t been able to get her ashes, last remains because I don’t have the money,” she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services, which maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has locations in Denver and Aurora.

Owner Lequita Taylor said, “I really, really care for my families, that is the most important thing.”

Taylor, who has organized several efforts to help those in need says she was unaware of Connor’s situation but made arrangements to assist the family.

“She just needs to contact me, and we’ll do what we can to help her,” she said.

Taylor, who has decades of experience, says while this is an unusual situation, there are times when ashes remain at funeral homes for extended periods of time.

“Some people don’t come for three years, but we don’t bother them because it’s more than a notion knowing your loved one is in an urn,” Taylor said.

Taylor says although many are hesitant to plan for final expenses, doing so can avoid confusion and hardship.

“Not that you’re ready for a person to die but you’re actually outlining what they want to have done,” she said.

Preplanning for a service allows you to decide on every detail for the service and designate pallbearers. A financial plan can ensure the type of service your family desires to honor a loved one’s memory.

Taylor adds that regardless of which funeral home you use, it is important to ask about how long ashes and records can be maintained.

In some cases, leaving ashes at a funeral home for years can be considered abandonment.

Conner says she looks forward to having this last keepsake of her mother’s memory in her home as she continues to heal.

“I have my father upstairs, and I would love to have my mother so they’re both together,” she said.