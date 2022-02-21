Free tax software available for Coloradans who make less than $73K

DENVER (KDVR) — Tax season is here and if you’re struggling to decide which tax software or apps you should go with, don’t worry. The Problem Solvers have you covered.

Experts say choosing which tax software to use really depends on your situation. The fact is, the best fit for you can be different than the best fit for your friend.

Here’s what personal finance experts at NerdWallet shared:

If your situation is relatively straightforward, analysts recommend H&R Block’s software.

That’s because it can pull in your income, student loan interest, dividends; a lot of stuff most people need. With H&R Block there’s a paid version and a free version.

The same goes for NerdWallet’s next suggestion: TurboTax.

NerdWallet suggests this software for any Coloradan who might want a little more support.

“The overall best tax software that we recommend is TaxAct. It does offer paid and free versions, but one reason why we say it is so helpful to people is that it does offer a free professional review regardless of which version you are selecting. So that can give you some peace of mind,” said Kimberly Palmer, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet.

There’s one thing to keep in mind: with all of this tax software, you also have the option of purchasing add-ons.

There’s also additional free software available to anyone who makes less than $73,000 a year through the IRS’ website.