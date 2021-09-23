Freak accident damages SUV, insurance claim still open

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — When Anthony Roberts heard a loud crash in his yard as he was sleeping on Sept. 8 he didn’t know what had happened, but he knew it was something that hit too close to home and involved the police.

“I could see their lights,” he said.

Thornton police had told residents to shelter in place while they searched for a suspect. He looked outside and saw his family’s BMW SUV siting in his front yard.

“You could see the skid marks all the way over to here,” he said, pointing to an area in the middle of the yard.

Roberts’ SUV had been struck by a car that careened from the road and slammed into his home.

Roberts quickly filed an insurance claim, but weeks later contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers saying his insurance company has not made it clear that the car will be repaired any time soon.

FOX31 contacted the company’s national office, which quickly looked into the claim and said they would make arrangements to address the issue.

The State Division of Insurance, part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies tells FOX31 companies are expected to respond to claims within a reasonable amount of time, but the law doesn’t define what a “reasonable” time frame is. Some companies state their own guidelines in their contract. Insurance officials tell FOX31 that carriers should immediately have your car towed and approve a rental.

It can take longer to investigate some claims, especially if a crime is involved. If you are in an accident, file your claim immediately and document the damage with pictures and video.

If you believe you are not being treated fairly by an insurance carrier or agent contact the Division of Insurance at 303-894-7490 DORA_Insurance@state.co.us / doi.colorado.gov