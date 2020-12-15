FOX31 Problem Solvers bring viewer’s biggest vaccine questions to Colorado’s chief medical officer

DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, FOX31 Problem Solver Nicole Fierro had a one-one-one interview with Dr. Eric France. She relayed a list of viewer questions collected over the past five days.

A major question concerned the time it would take after vaccinations to reopen restaurants safely.

“Imagine a time in a few months where those most at risk for serious complications and death have been vaccinated, our health care workers and essential workers are vaccinated,” Dr. Eric France said, adding, “I imagine we’ll start opening up the economy more and more.”

Dr. France says hospitals are the north star in this fight leading the path back to normalcy.

“We’ll start opening up a little more as the risk of the hospital being overwhelmed or the pandemic growing is reduced,” he said, adding, “I don’t think it’s going to be any challenge for us to get a place of herd immunity; It’s going to take some months as vaccinations are going to take a few months.”

The state’s chief medical officer estimates it will be mid-February before all of our health care providers are protected.

On Dec. 28, Dr. France says the work will begin on preparing and setting aside doses for CVS and Walgreens to take into our local long-term health care facilities.

In terms of stock, Dr. France says the federal government is really in control, distributing based on Colorado’s state population and case levels.

“We are certainly being told and we receive the shipments,” Dr. France said, adding, “There’s really no role for us to try to get more.”

Dr. France estimates close to two million Coloradans will be included in phase two of vaccinations, which will likely happen in the spring.

“There’s going to be so many of them, I think we’ll need to prioritize within that group,” Dr. Fance said. “I imagine that, in partnership with the public health agencies, we will say, ‘Where are the communities that have the highest risk of being hospitalized; What are the neighborhoods?’”

Viewers asked for specific health conditions that will qualify Coloradans for phase two:

“Diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, obesity all put you at higher risk of infection,” according to Dr. Fance.

Another concern surrounded the risks of nursing mothers getting the vaccine.

“Theoretically, there should be no reason to be concerned with breast feeding,” he said. “The vaccine itself is not alive, it’s a piece of genetic material, so as such, a nursing mom isn’t going to spread the vaccine virus or COVID virus in any way through breast milk.”

For additional answers, head to our COVID-19 FAQ.