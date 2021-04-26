FOX31 and Thornton car dealer receive award for helping carjacking victim

Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown presented Certificates of Recognition to FOX31’s Deborah Takahara and Brent Wood from Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th for their role in helping the victim of a carjacking.

DENVER (KDVR) — Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown presented Certificates of Recognition to FOX31’s Deborah Takahara and Brent Wood from Larry H. Miller Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram 104th for their roles in helping the victim of a carjacking.

In October of 2019, the victim was carjacked in Strasburg. The gunman took his wallet, phone, laptop and car. The suspect then led Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase before crashing in Denver on Interstate 70 at Washington Street. After a brief standoff with police, the suspect shot and killed himself inside the victim’s car.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers connected him with Wood, who presented him with a 2013 Dodge Dart. The victim was grateful because he works as a traveling salesperson and needed dependable transportation.

“It really takes a community to have an impact on victims and make sure their needs are met and we could not have done it without you and your reporting. And we could not have done it without you Brent,” Brown said.

“That kind act led to a string of good deeds. The victim started volunteering at a local food bank because he wanted to give back. The community was great. It actually started a chain of giving,” Wood said. “I received a phone call from an advertising agency on I-70 that witnessed the accident and followed the story you did. They actually offered us a billboard on I-70 with our dealership for the month, recognizing what we did and they wanted to give back as well. It really started a chain reaction in the community, where one good deed turned into many more.”