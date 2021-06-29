Former RTD buses abandoned on city street

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Regional Transportation District buses— abandoned on a Denver street— are raising eyebrows in the Central Park neighborhood. Those who work near Uinta Street and East 36th Avenue said the first of two buses showed up about a month ago. Uinta Street is effectively being used as a storage lot across from the Sprouts Farmers Market parking lot.

Trash litters the inside of one of the transit buses. The doors of both buses are now chained and locked. Paint covers old transit logos and an expired temporary Colorado tag is displayed on one of the buses.

The buses were sold through an auction process, according to RTD.

“Anyone can purchase them through the process,” RTD assistant general manager Pauletta Tonilas wrote in an email to FOX31. “These buses are no longer operated by RTD.”

FOX31 sought feedback from various community members. Despite widespread curiosity, opinion in the community is split over whether the buses are a welcomed addition to the area. There are concerns over perceived evidence of transient living on and near the buses.

The City of Denver requires vehicles to be moved at least 100 feet every three days when parked on a street, according to the city’s website. Those in Central Park said, it’s clear, Denver’s parking ordinance is not being followed in this situation.