Former middle school teacher accused of having sex with 13-year-old boy

Cathia Covarrubias Ruiz was charged with assault on a minor (Credit: District Attorney for the 17th Judicial District)

Content warning: This story contains graphic details about the alleged abuse of a minor.

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) – A 13-year-old boy told investigators his teacher had sex with him on more than one occasion prior to her arrest on sexual assault charges this month, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the FOX31 Problem Solvers.

He told police the relationship with Cathia Covarrubias Ruiz, a former Quist Middle School paraeducator, started out friendly, with trips to the mall and fast-food restaurants, but eventually, the two started kissing and becoming more physical.

“She ended up putting her hand in his pants,” he told investigators. Later, he said, she took off her clothes inside a car. “He said it was ‘pitch black,’ so no one could really see.”

This week, the district attorney for the 17th Judicial District charged Covarrubias Ruiz, 24, with three counts of sexual assault on a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, the instructor, who does not have a criminal history, admitted to touching the boy, but when authorities asked her about having a sexual relationship with him, “she would not answer the question and would change the subject.”

“She would also say that she was trying to remember,” the arrest affidavit said.